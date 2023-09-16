The hat-trick for Nice was scored by Nigerian Terem Mofi (21st and 68th) and Gaetan Laborde (53rd), while Mbappe scored a brace for the Capital Club (29th and 87th).

With this victory, Nice jumped to second place with 9 points, while Saint-Germain’s balance froze at 8 points, threatening to lose third place after suffering its first loss this season.

Spanish coach Luis Enrique’s team appeared confused and disorganized, and Nice imposed control over the events.

The visitors entered the match with a fierce attack, threatening the home team’s goal early, and Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was brilliant in stopping it.

But Nice surprised Saint-Germain with the first goal through Movi (21), which angered Enrique’s men to equalize through strikes by Ousmane Dembele, Portuguese Goncalo Ramos and Mbappe.

The defending champion had an equalizer from Mbappe after a perfect pass from Moroccan Achraf Hakimi (29).

But the Nice players continued to put pressure on the home team’s defense, without scoring in the first half.

In the second half, Saint-Germain’s players fell into the trap of confusion, similar to the first half. Nice took the lead again through Laborde, who received a pass from Maufi and turned it into the net (53), before Maufi himself added the third goal with a low shot after a quick start and an individual effort (68).

Enrique played all his cards from the bench, bringing in Uruguayan Manuel Ugarte and Randall Colo Mwani.

The change resulted in reducing the gap through Mbappe as well, who received a pass from Kolo Mwani and scored his second goal (87).

However, the match ended with Nice’s victory, which spoiled Paris’s farewell party for its Italian star, Marco Verratti, who moved to the Qatari club Al-Arabi.