Niccolò Centini is the former Rudy of “I Cesaroni”, that’s what happened to the actor

Preparations for the debut of the eighth edition of Big Brother VIP are continuing and the name of a former face of the TV series “I Cesaroni” has appeared among the nominations. We are talking about Niccolo Centini who threw a dig at Alfonso Signorini. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Without any shadow of a doubt, everyone will remember Niccolò Centini for having played the character of Rudy in the historic TV series “I Cesaroni”. The famous actor has let all his fans know that he has candidate as a competitor for theeighth edition of the Big Brother VIP.

Reached by the microphones of the weekly “Nuovo TV”, he himself declared that he would like to participate in a Reality show. In light of this did i tryouts both for the program conducted by Alfonso Signorini and for The Island of the Famous:

I would like to participate in a reality show. Every year I apply for the GF VIP and also for the Isola dei Famosi, but they haven’t taken me into consideration yet. Why? Maybe I have no acquaintances in that world there.

However, the well-known actor I could not help but throw a provocation to the host of the reality show broadcast on Canale Cinque. These were hers words:

I have no contact on tv. Furthermore, I do not personally know any competitor of the GF Vip. I believe that without some particular connection, interesting dynamics cannot be created. Maybe that’s why the authors don’t care. I think the public would be curious to find out who is behind my character in I Cesaroni. For me it would be the perfect opportunity to tell about it.

Niccolò Centini: his career after “I Cesaroni”

After the big one success obtained thanks to the TV series “I Cesaroni”, everyone wondered what happened to Niccolò Centini. In November of 2018, the celebrated actor moved to London to look for work as a dishwasher. He had declared it himself, forced to emigrate after having squandered all the earnings obtained in previous years.