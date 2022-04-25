The Government of Nicaragua assured on Sunday, April 24, that it had completed its withdrawal from the Organization of American States (OAS). However, the measure cannot enter into force until November 2023, given the country’s status as an active member. The Organization denounced a violation of “international standards”.

A new setback in terms of human rights in Nicaragua. On Sunday, April 24, the Government of this country announced that it had completed its withdrawal from the Organization of American States (OAS). In this way, he ratified his “invariable decision” to leave the organization, just as he announced on November 21.

The country governed by Daniel Ortega withdrew the credentials of its representatives Orlando Tardencilla, Iván Lara and Michael Campbell. The government said in a statement that the officials would no longer have a presence in any of the instances of what it described as a “diabolical instrument of evil,” referring to the OAS.

“And, by confirming our irrevocable denunciation and resignation, in the face of this calamitous, truculent and lying dependency of the State Department of Yankee imperialism, we also communicate that as of this date we cease to be part of all the deceitful mechanisms of this monstrosity, call it Council Permanent, call them commissions, call them meetings, call them the Summit of the Americas,” the statement added.

Likewise, Foreign Minister Denis Moncada, in charge of reading the government statement, announced the closure of the OAS offices in Managua. “Nor will this infamous body, consequently, have offices in our country. Their local headquarters have been closed,” Moncada said.

The OAS expressed a violation of international norms

Immediately afterwards, the National Police surrounded the offices of the OAS in Nicaragua, while its symbols were dismantled. The agency considered this event “illegitimate”.

Finally, the foreign minister, who assured that “Nicaragua is not anyone’s colony,” highlighted the “respect, affection and recognition” he feels for Cuba and Venezuela, “heroic” countries, and thanked “the peoples who bravely wage their struggles, and who have accompanied us and continue to accompany us in the battles”, he stated.

On the other hand, the OAS expressed in a statement that Nicaragua’s decision “is a violation of the most basic international norms” and demanded that the Nicaraguan government “respect the obligations that currently govern its relationship with the OAS and with all international organizations of which Nicaragua is a part,” it reads.

Socio-political crisis in Nicaragua amid international criticism

Nicaragua’s withdrawal will become official in November 2023, two years after the announcement of its decision, given the country’s status as an active member.

Nicaragua’s desire to leave the OAS was announced shortly after the Nicaraguan presidential elections, in which Daniel Ortega was elected for a fourth consecutive term.

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega speaks during a rally in Managua, Nicaragua, on September 5, 2018. Taiwan has lost Nicaragua as a diplomatic ally after the Central American country said it would only officially recognize China, which claims self-governance from Taiwan. as part of its territory. The Nicaraguan government issued a statement on Thursday, December 9, 2021 announcing the change. © Alfredo Zuniga/AP

His re-election sparked international concern due to the impartiality of the vote, carried out amid the arrest of dozens of opponents. Consequently, the OAS rejected the legitimacy of the elections.

In 2018, the organization questioned the permanence of the South American country in the OAS by approving the application process of the Inter-American Democratic Charter, which has not yet been awarded, due to the accusations against Ortega about human rights violations.

This, due to the anti-government demonstrations that, according to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), left 355 dead.

With EFE and Reuters