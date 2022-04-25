After two years of the pandemic and the growth of streaming services, many have come to think that the film industry has left traditional theaters in the past. Nevertheless, Spider-Man: No Way Home has been such a resounding success that it has refuted this thought, something that is made clear with its almost $2 billion dollars raised worldwide.

According to Josh Greenstein, president of Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group, Spider-Man: No Way Home generated $1.9 billion across the box office worldwide, of which $804.3 come from the United States. In total, there is talk of $610 million in net profit for the studio. This is what Greenstein commented on it:

“Our film model is driving our success and that is our core business. Our most successful movie had the biggest window.”

Along with this, it must be remembered that Sony Pictures does not have any kind of streaming service. Instead, the company has opted for high-profile releases in theaters, as well as premieres on different services, such as Disney+ and HBO Max.

Although this sounds positive for movie theaters, we must remember that the success stories come mainly from superhero blockbusters, and not so much from other types of films. However, as time has passed, this industry has begun to regain the strength it had prior to 2020.

