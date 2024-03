Nicaraguan dictator Daniel Ortega | Photo: EFE/Yander Zamora

Nicaragua is using land from the Commerce and Industry business chambers, which were confiscated by the Sandinista regime, to expand an Army military hospital and build a square.

According to the independent newspaper La Prensawhich released this information on Tuesday (26), Daniel Ortega's regime took this decision after, in March 2023, removing the legal personality of the country's business chambers of Commerce and Industry on the accusation that they were involved in irregularities.

Another 16 organizations, which, like the Chambers of Commerce and Industry, make up the Superior Council of Private Enterprises of Nicaragua (Cosep), were also affected by the Sandinista regime's decision and had their legal personalities removed and their assets and land confiscated in 2023.

According to La Prensa, a five-story building is already partially operational on part of the confiscated land. The other part is closed for further work.

The square being built on the confiscated site will be called “United Nations”. O La Prensa reported that, taking advantage of the confiscation, the Army is also expanding the military hospital's parking area.

Last year, during dictator Ortega's decision to remove the legal personality of the chambers without presenting concrete evidence of irregularities, Lucy Valenti, previously a member of Cosep's board of directors, expressed her opinion, describing the dictator's act as part of a process of “radicalization of the regime”.