The Nicaraguan Government prohibited Holy Week processions. It is the latest decision by Daniel Ortega against the Catholic Church, after a month of heightened tensions since Bishop Ronaldo Álvarez was sentenced to prison for treason and since the Pope branded the government a “dictatorship.”

Behind closed doors: this is how most Catholic celebrations take place during this Holy Week in Nicaragua, where the typical processions of this time were prohibited by the Government of Daniel Ortega, alleging security reasons.

In a country where 58.6% of people declare themselves Catholic, this unusual week shows more than ever the deep division that separates Ortega and his wife and vice president, Rosario Murillo, from the Church, especially as a result of the sentence of 26 years in prison against Bishop Rolando Álvarez, a critic of the Government, for treason.

In statements of unprecedented clarity, Pope Francis in March branded Ortega a dictator; Since then, the Nicaraguan government cut diplomatic relations with the Vatican and deepened a campaign of repression against Catholic organizations and personalities.

During his Easter message this same April 9, the pope again referred to the “difficult circumstances” in Nicaragua.







01:52

Despite the prohibitions of Holy Week, the celebrations were kept inside the churches. “Our temples have been practically full,” stressed Leopoldo José Brenes, the Nicaraguan cardinal, during his homily for the Easter mass.

“I have felt the blessing and grace of the Lord in our three celebrations, the Cathedral church has been completely full,” he added.

María Flores, a parishioner, told Reuters that “the most important thing is to live the faith” after not being able to attend the traditional Via Crucis procession on Good Friday for the first time in forty years. “I will be in my church and I will not leave my priest alone.”

However, there are several Nicaraguans who challenged the Ortega government’s ban and, as a result, the security forces detained at least 17 people, including the journalist Víctor Ticay who was covering one of the Catholic processions, according to the NGO Blue and White Monitoring.

In addition, the Nicaraguan authorities also expelled the Panamanian priest Donaciano Alarcón from the country. The religious denounced that he had to leave Nicaragua under the accusation of preaching in favor of Bishop Álvarez.

With EFE and Reuters