Mexico.-One more mockery that they make to him and he definitely retires from public life, warns the popular dancer ‘Medio Metro’, because he is tired of being laughed at everywhere and especially on social networks.

‘Medio Metro’, whose real name is José Eduardo Rodríguez, is determined to leave show business, because daily I would be receiving ridicule and comments out of place by the size of his stature.

It is the same dancer who warns that he will withdraw from social networks and stages without thinking about it, this in case he is again the object of ridicule and especially memes, since they make many inappropriate comments against him and he does not think so .

The former dancer of Sound Pirate threatens on his social networks to leave them and it is that lately they criticize him too much for his teeth. Internet users compare him to a piranha and a hippopotamus, which seems disrespectful to him and he will not tolerate it anymore.

“One more and I’ll retire because they’re like that with me,” writes ‘Medio Metro’ in a post on Facebook, where this message is accompanied by an image of some piñatas made by the Ramírez piñatería.

“The piranha and he are identical”, “I couldn’t tell which was which”, “hey, I don’t like to see you sad… please go away”, “Yes, they do look alike”, “Yes, let him go”, “Don’t pay attention, it’s because you’re popular”, “You’re unique and no one can beat that”, “You keep going, remember that not all of us are perfect”, they are some messages that users write for ‘Medio Metro’.

‘Medio Metro’ continues to work for the Mexican Republic in different cities, as he is well known and people sympathize with him, but there are many people who make fun of his physical appearance and on social networks, they are mainly attacking him too much.

This is why ‘Medio Metro’ makes the decision that if someone makes another mockery of his person on social networks, he will completely abandon them and will also stop appearing publicly because “They already went too far with their comments and mockery.”