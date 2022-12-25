Foreign NGOs announced on Sunday (25) the suspension of their activities in Afghanistan, after the Taliban regime banned women from working in these organizations, a measure that will make it difficult to maintain humanitarian aid in the country, according to a high-ranking UN official.

“Until further explanations are given for the announcement, we suspend our programs and demand that men and women can continue, on equal terms, with our help to save lives in Afghanistan,” said in a statement the NGOs Save the Children, Norwegian Council for Children Refugees and CARE.

Another NGO, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) announced shortly afterwards the suspension of its activities in the country: “If we are not authorized to employ women, we will not be able to provide services to those in need.”

Dozens of NGO representatives and UN officials working in Afghanistan met on Sunday to discuss the situation.

“If (the Taliban authorities) are not in a position to overturn this decision and find a solution to this problem, it will be very difficult to continue and provide humanitarian aid independently and fairly, because the participation of women is very important,” he told reporters. AFP the UN humanitarian coordinator for Afghanistan, Ramiz Alakbarov.

– Devastating impact –

Karen Decker, US representative in Afghanistan, asked the fundamentalist government for an explanation. “As a representative of the biggest aid donor” to this country, “I believe I have the right to ask the Taliban how they intend to prevent women and children from starving, if women can no longer distribute aid to other women and children” , tweeted today, in multiple languages.

Taliban spokesman Zabihulah Mujahid responded on the same platform: “We do not allow anyone to say anything or make threats related to our leadership’s decisions on humanitarian aid.”

The Organization of the Islamic Conference (OIC) condemned the ban on Sunday and its secretary general, Hissein Brahim Taha, called “strongly” on the Taliban regime to review its decision, deeming it “contrary to the interests of the Afghan people”.

In the statement sent to NGOs yesterday, the Ministry of Economy ordered them to stop employing women, under penalty of losing their authorization to work in the country. The decision was justified by “complaints” that the women who worked in these organizations did not respect the use of the Islamic headscarf. In Afghanistan, women are required to cover their faces and entire bodies.

The UN and cooperation agencies point out that more than half of the country’s 38 million inhabitants will need humanitarian aid during the severe winter.

Dozens of organizations work in remote regions of Afghanistan and many employ women.

“We don’t want to stop aid immediately as that would hurt the Afghan people,” said Ramiz Alakbarov, stressing that the veto would have a “devastating” impact on the country’s already deteriorating economy.

– Siege of women –

In recent months, the Taliban, who returned to power in August 2021, have tightened their grip on women.

Less than a week ago, they were banned from the country’s universities for “disrespect” to the dress code. And since March they have been banned from attending high schools.

Women have also been excluded from many government jobs and cannot travel without a male relative present. The Taliban also banned access to parks, gardens, gyms and public restrooms.

“The latest flagrant setback for girls’ and women’s rights will have far-reaching consequences for the delivery of children’s health, nutrition and education services,” tweeted UNICEF Regional Director George Laryea-Adjei.

A 27-year-old Afghan woman told AFP, on condition of anonymity, that she would start working this Sunday for a foreign NGO. “The hard work she has done over the last few years in the field of education has been destroyed,” she lamented.

Shabana, 24, an NGO worker in Kabul, also spoke about the move. “We are 15 in my family and I am the only breadwinner. If I lose my job, my family will starve,” she said. “As you celebrate the arrival of the new year, Afghanistan becomes hell for women.”