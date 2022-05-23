The first level defection in Russian diplomacy has arrived, in controversy with the invasion of Ukraine: the adviser at the Russian mission to the United Nations in Geneva, Boris Bondarev, has left his post and diplomacy, criticizing the actions of Moscow in Ukraine. International lawyer Hillel Neuer announced this on Twitter. “I have never been so ashamed of my country as last February 24”, explained Bondarev, in a statement that is also circulating among foreign diplomats in Geneva. The embassy adviser – in diplomacy since 2002 and in the mission to Switzerland since 2019 – defined the Kremlin’s actions “a crime against the Ukrainian people and perhaps the most serious ever committed against the Russian one”. He then called the foreign minister, Serghei Lavrov, “an excellent example of the degradation of the system” and sent other Russian diplomats to the United Nations and around the world to resign.