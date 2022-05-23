“The Russian economy is resisting the impact of sanctions, despite all the difficulties”, said Vladimir Putin, meeting with Aleksandr Lukaehsnko in Sochi, citing “all the main macroeconomic indicators”. The situation requires a special commitment from the Russian authorities, but in general these efforts have positive effects, he added.

“Moscow’s transition to payments in rubles for some exported products, starting with gas, contributes – said Putin – to strengthening the Russian currency, and this does not happen to the detriment of our partners”. “Russia fulfills all its obligations,” he stressed.