Videos on social media show the rescue| Photo: Reproduction Twitter

The non-governmental organization Project Dynamo, dedicated to rescuing American citizens in countries in crisis or at war, announced that it managed to free a 27-year-old man and his family, who were being held in Ukraine by Russian troops on charges of espionage.

The directors of the NGO, which is based in Tampa, Florida, reported on the rescue of Kirillo Alexandrov and his family (without saying how many members there are and their nationalities). Representatives promised to give more details of the operation when it is completed, according to a local television channel.

The American and his family were taken prisoner by the Russian military on March 27, in an invaded region of Ukraine, near the southern city of Kherson, located on the shores of the Black Sea.

The NGO claims to have rescued more than 550 people, including newborns, in Ukrainian regions that have been occupied by the Russians since February, when the war began. Project Dynamo is made up of volunteers, mostly retired military personnel and ex-combatants, and was created during the US withdrawal from Afghanistan last year.