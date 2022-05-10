The Citizen Group for the Decriminalization of Abortion denounced this Monday that a judge of El Salvador sentenced a woman who suffered an obstetric emergency to 30 years in prison.

“For the first time in 7 years, a court in El Salvador condemns a woman for suffering an obstetric emergency,” the organization said in a statement, identifying the woman only as “Esme.”

The group assured that the woman, “after facing a health emergency during her pregnancy, instead of receiving medical attention, was accused by the Public Ministry and kept for two years in preventive detention during the judicial process, separating her from her daughter of 7 years”.

He indicated that “Esme’s” lawyer, Karla Vaquerano, maintained that the judge “acted with bias, favoring the version offered by the Attorney General’s Office, which was loaded with stigmas and gender stereotypes, for which it is going to appeal. the decision”.

According to the Citizen Group for the Decriminalization of Abortion, “this conviction is the first to occur during the government of Nayib Bukele, who had promised to end the systematic persecution of women who face health emergencies during their pregnancies.”

According to Morena Herrera, president of the Citizen Group, the sentence of 30 years in prison “is a hard blow on the way to overcoming the criminalization of obstetric emergencies that, as the Inter-American Court of Human Rights has already pointed out, must be treated as problems of public health”.

In El Salvador, women who experience pregnancy complications that lead to miscarriages and stillbirths are routinely suspected of having had an abortion, prohibited in all circumstances and They are prosecuted under the charge of aggravated homicide, whose prison sentence is 30 years.

Recently, four women sentenced to long prison sentences for alleged abortion and released in recent months advocated the freedom of Salvadoran women who remain imprisoned after suffering obstetric emergencies.

In the last two decades, around 181 women who experienced obstetric emergencies “were prosecuted for abortion or aggravated homicide in El Salvador,” according to figures from the Citizen Group for the Decriminalization of Abortion.

There are 64 women who have been released to date. The chances that El Salvador will decriminalize abortion in specific cases, such as the rape of girls or non-viability outside the womb, are remote.

President Nayib Bukele has expressed his position against the measure and the Legislative Assembly, with a large pro-government majority, does not vote on measures that do not have the president’s approval.

