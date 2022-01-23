Cameroonian and French mixed martial artist (MMA) Francis Ngannou complained about the terms of the contract with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). This is reported MMA Junkie.

The 35-year-old heavyweight, after defending his title, admitted to reporters that the agreement with the UFC did not suit him. “It’s not just about money. They matter, but there are clauses in the contract with which I do not agree,” said Ngannou. “I don’t feel like everything is fair. That I’m free. That I’m treated well. It’s sad that you have to talk about this, ”added the heavyweight.

At UFC 270, Ngannou made his first UFC Heavyweight Championship defense. He turned out to be stronger than the Frenchman Cyril Gan. The latter, before meeting with the owner of the belt, had never lost in MMA.

Ngannou won the UFC Heavyweight Championship in March 2021. Then he managed to knock out the American Stipe Miocic. In total, Ngannou has 17 wins and three losses.