The video game developers they are not too excited by NFT And cryptocurrencies, at least according to a survey conducted by the GDC (Game Developer Conference), diluted in the annual report on the state of the industry compiled by the organization.

NFTs or non-fungible tokens, which we talked about extensively in a special dedicated to play-to-earn games, have been very badly received by gamers, but this hasn’t stopped many publishers from announcing their inclusion in future projects and games. .

Apparently, however, 70% of developers are not interested in NFTs, while 72% are not interested in cryptocurrencies as a form of payment. Furthermore, most of the survey respondents criticized these new technologies for the very high risk of scams which involves, like those suffered by some youtubers, due to the terrible ecological impact and the monetization problems.

For one of the respondents, the entire industry should agree to ban blockchain-based technologies from the sector precisely for ecological issues, while another commented: “I prefer not to endorse the sacrifice of a rainforest to confirm someone ‘owns’ a jpeg.“

At this point it seems that the only ones who are rubbing their hands for these new technologies are the managers in suits of the various publishers, given that Ubisoft, Konami, Square Enix, EA and Sega have already launched projects related to NFT or have said interested in doing so.