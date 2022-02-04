Just a few days before Super Bowl LVI takes place in the city of Los Angeles, here we tell you what has been the most watched edition in the history of this iconic match in American sports for years.

Although the first edition is registered on January 15, 1957, so far 55 editions have been held without counting the one that will take place this February 13 in California between Bengalis and Rams.

Following Tom Brady’s official retirement from the NFL This year, the quarterback not only left great numbers in his time with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, since the historic player was part of the most watched Super Bowl in history.

The most watched Super Bowl in all of history and the one with the highest audience number is that of the XLIX edition, 2015, where the new england patriots they faced off against the Seattle Seahawks. This Super Bowl had an audience of 114.4 million, making it the most watched of the 55 already held.

In second place is Super Bowl LIV, 2020, where the Kansas City were measured against the San Francisco 49ers. this edition had 102 million viewers.

The third most watched was Super Bowl LIII, 2019, in which the Los Angeles Rams faced off against the New England Patriots, having an audience of 100.7 million.

According to Sports Pro Media, the 2021 Super Bowl LV, in which the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Kansas City Chiefs, recorded the worst audience number since 2007.