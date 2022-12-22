It could not be otherwise, after the NFL announced the Players of the Week, and the chosen ones were the most obvious choices, kirk cousins of the Minnesota Vikingsand Josh Allen of the buffalo bills.

Cousins ​​didn’t do much (sarcasm), just lead the biggest comeback in NFL history, as the Vikings trailed 33-0 with over 8 minutes left in the third quarter, only to win in overtime 36- 39 at Indianapolis Colts.

The Minnesota quarterback completed 34 of 54 passes, for 460 yards, and 4 touchdown passes, with the Vikings already securing their NFC North title, with a record of 11 wins and 3 losses.

All terrain

As to Josh Allenstayed with the award for the American Conference, after shining in the tight victory against their rivals in the American East Division, the Miami Dolphins, whom they defeated 29-32.

Josh Allen, AFC Player of the Week. Photo: AFP

Allen threw for 304 yards, completing 25 of 40 passes, throwing 4 touchdown passes, as well as leading the Bills in rushing, rushing for 77 yards, though this time he didn’t score.

We recommend you read

With 11 wins and 3 losses, the Bills have the same record as the Kansas City Chiefsso with 3 games remaining on the schedule for both franchises, the AFC title is still up for grabs.