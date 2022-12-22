Russian attack | Zelenskyi to the US Congress: Ukraine did not fall, but lives and flourishes – “Ukraine will never surrender”

The Ukrainian president emphasized that US support for Ukraine is not charity, but an investment in global security and democracy.

Ukraine did not fall, but lives and flourishes, the president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi said in a speech to the US Congress. He describes Ukraine as having defeated Russia in the minds of the world.

Before his speech, Zelenskyi arrived in the session hall to great applause. The applause lasted more than two minutes.

In his speech, he estimated that Europe is now stronger and more independent than ever before. According to Zelensky, the Russian tyranny has lost its power and will never have any influence again.

He told Congress that he proposed the president For Joe Biden take action to achieve peace, for example a peace summit. According to him, Biden had supported the initiative.

The US visit is Zelensky’s first trip abroad since Russia started its war of aggression in Ukraine in February.

in Ukraine according to the country’s president, let’s celebrate Christmas possibly by candlelight.

“Not because it is more romantic, but because there is no electricity. Millions have no heating, no running water,” he sums up and says that this is a result of the Russian attacks.

He emphasized Russia’s advantage in terms of artillery, ammunition and aircraft, among other things. Despite this, the defense of Ukraine holds.

“Ukraine will keep its line and will never give in,” Zelenskyi emphasized, and again received massive applause.

According to Zelensky, however, it is not only about the fight for the life and freedom of Ukrainians, nor about the territories that Russia is trying to occupy. According to Zelensky, the fight in Ukraine will determine what kind of world we will live in in the future, and next year will be a turning point.

Ukrainian president stressed that his country would use US aid “in the most responsible way”. New York Times believes this was a reference to concerns about the possibility of theft in a country with a long history of widespread corruption.

He appealed to Congress to approve a new aid package for Ukraine worth nearly 50 billion dollars. Zelenskyi stressed to the US Congress that the country’s aid to Ukraine is not charity, but an investment in global security and democracy.

“Congress decisions can save Ukraine,” Zelenskyi said.

According to the New York Times, the Senate Majority Leader is a Democrat Chuck Schumer hopes that those who doubt the need to support Ukraine heard Zelensky’s speech. Schumer says he spoke with the Ukrainian president earlier on Wednesday and asked him what would happen if Congress failed to pass the aid package.

“He said it would mean we’d lose the war,” Schumer said.

Zelenskyi At the end of his speech, he presented the US Congress with a Ukrainian flag that he had brought from the front line of the fighting. Several Ukrainian soldiers had written their names on the flag.

The flag was handed out as a thank you for the weapons the US sent to Ukraine. The ticket was given to be delivered to Zelensky on Tuesday in the city of Bahmut in the eastern part of Ukraine.

Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi in turn gave Zelensky a folded American flag that had flown over the congressional building in Salo on Wednesday.

At the end of his speech, Zelenskyi wished a happy, successful new year. Congress gave Zelensky a standing ovation.