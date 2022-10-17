On the Sunday day of week 6 of the season in the National Football League (NFL), the minnesota vikings are still on a roll, reaching 4 wins in a row, after winning 24-16 over the Miami Dolphins.

The Vikings’ star quarterback, Kirk Cousinshad an excellent performance, completing 20 of 30 passes for 175 yards, with 2 passes for touchdowns, without being intercepted, with a 104.2 passer rating.

justin jefferson, star wide receiver for the Vikings, made history again by registering 107 yards on 6 receptions, thus reaching 19 games of 100 yards in his first 3 seasons, tying Randy Moss, Odell Beckham Jr for the most in history. Dalvin Cook was the best rusher scoring once, with 77 yards on 13 carries.

in the doldrums

For its part, Miami has not been able to put the game back together since they lost their starting quarterback, Tua Tagovailoacoming off with a concussion from Week 4 when they faced the Cincinnati Bengals.

Tua has been released from the concussion protocol, however, he will not see action until week 7, when they are measured at Pittsburgh Steelers.

Meanwhile, Teddy Bridgewater had a tough game, going 23 of 34 in completions, with 2 touchdown passes, although he was intercepted 2 times, and sacked 5 times.

Both Dolphins star receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle surpassed 100 receiving yards, with 177 and 129 respectively, though they were unable to score either. The Dolphins’ 2 touchdowns were on receptions by tight end Mike Gesicki.