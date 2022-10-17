“Prime”: financier Stepanova said that in Russia there is a decline in interest in the dollar

In Russia, there is a clear decline in the interest of citizens in buying the dollar. About it stated Associate Professor of the Department of State and Municipal Finance of the PRUE G.V. Plekhanova Diana Stepanova in an interview with the Prime agency.

According to Stepanova, the strengthening of the ruble is associated with record levels in foreign trade and the balance of payments. At the same time, the devaluation of the financial system continues to grow, and before the end of the year, a new round of growth of the Russian currency may occur.

“At the same time, the Russian monetary authorities are making attempts to return the ruble to the desired level for the country’s budget and imports in the region of 66-70 rubles per US dollar,” Stepanova said. The main factor in the strengthening of the US currency will be a possible increase in the volume of parallel imports, the economist concluded.

Earlier, the chief analyst of Sovcombank, Mikhail Vasiliev, said that the dollar and the euro would lose their influence in the coming months, including against the backdrop of the transition of Russia and its friendly countries to settlements in national currencies. The Cabinet of Ministers of Russia will double the number of foreign trade settlements in rubles by 2025, and the use of friendly currencies will increase 13 times. Among them are the Chinese yuan, the Indian rupee and the Turkish lira.

On October 15, Vladimir Putin signed a decree that allows the Central Bank to issue permits for the export of foreign currency in the amount of more than 10 thousand dollars from the country.