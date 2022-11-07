Journalist Mike Garofolo of the NFL Network recently revealed that the Dallas Cowboys have joined franchises interested in signing the free agent wide receiver, Odell Beckham Jr..

According to FOX’s Jay Glazer, Beckham Jr, who is in the final stages of his rehabilitation from anterior cruciate ligament tearthis week he would be discharged one hundred percent to resume football activities.

Beckham Jr, 30, suffered the aforementioned serious injury during the Super Bowl last February, minutes after opening the scoring with a receiving touchdown playing for the Los Angeles Rams, with whom he became champion after defeating the Los Angeles Rams. Cincinnati Bengals.

In recent reports, the teams that have sounded the loudest as real possibilities to ‘land’ Odell Beckham Jr, are the Rams, with the head coach Sean McVay saying several times that they would love to bring him back, as well as the Buffalo Bills, and now the Cowboys.

Head Coach Dallas, mike mccarthyin statements published by Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, said he feels comfortable with the wide receiving corps he has, however, he was also open to hiring Beckham Jr, being a “big fan” of him.

“We really love our catcher group. I’ve always been a big fan of his (Beckham Jr). I’ve just heard so many great, great things about him.”, said McCarthy, strategist for the Cowboys, who have a record of 6 wins and only 2 losses.