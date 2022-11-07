The 33rd edition of the Carthage Film Days opened its doors in Tunis. Until November 5, 170 films were screened in 22 theaters in the capital and other cities, and twelve feature films participated in the official competition. The list includes the film “Sous les figues”, ‘Under the figs’, which deals with love affairs during the harvest period.

“Sous les figues” made a great impression at the main international festivals in Cannes, Venice, London and Toronto, and will represent Tunisia in the race for the 2023 Oscars. In this country, it was screened for the first time at the Carthage Film Days . Its director, the French-Tunisian Erige Sehiri, tells us more in this Culture chronicle.

In other cultural news of the week, writer Brigitte Giraud has won the most prestigious award in French letters: the Goncourt prize.

The 62-year-old is the 13th woman to obtain this award, with her book “Vivre vite”, a work that seeks to decipher the mysteries of the fatal motorcycle accident suffered by her husband in 1999, and which critics hailed as moving but without fall into low blows.

We are also talking about Comic Con, which celebrated its 10th anniversary in Chile. After two years of absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic, fans flocked to this convention that celebrates pop culture, and where the worlds of film, television, video games, comics and illustration intermingle.

Other doors were reopened to the public in the United States: those in the crown of the Statue of Liberty. Tourists can again access one of the most emblematic viewpoints in the country.

We close this program with our music section. On the night of October 31 to November 1, the member of the successful trio Migos was shot dead at a private party in a bowling alley in downtown Houston, in the state of Texas.

Originally from the city of Atlanta, Takeoff was 28 years old. Fans, as well as critics, remembered an important artist of the hip-hop scene.

And we’re talking about the musical premieres of the week: “For the night”, by Americans Chlöe and Latto; and the collaboration between the Spaniards of Taburete, Omar Montes and La Húngara for the song “Camarón”.