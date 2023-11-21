But the special thing about it is that the clock ticks completely differently in Pittsburgh when it comes to coaches than anywhere else in the professional business, probably worldwide. The Steelers have had just three head coaches since 1969. Mike Tomlin has been in office since 2007, his two predecessors Bill Cowher (1992 to 2006) and Chuck Noll (1969 to 1991) each left of their own free will by ending their careers. Tomlin is firmly in the saddle and will probably only leave when he thinks it’s right.