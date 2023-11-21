Coach dismissals happen in the American football league NFL during the seasonson not so often, they usually only happen afterwards. But it does happen, so it’s not particularly spectacular news that the Pittsburgh Steelers have parted ways with their offensive coordinator Matt Canada.
Especially because the Steelers’ offense is one of the weakest in the league. It has been this way since Canada took over the helm in 2021 and the dismissal of the coach had been demanded for a long time, especially by the fans. After another frustrating performance by the attack in the 10:13 defeat at the Cleveland Browns last Sunday, the ripcord was now pulled.
But the special thing about it is that the clock ticks completely differently in Pittsburgh when it comes to coaches than anywhere else in the professional business, probably worldwide. The Steelers have had just three head coaches since 1969. Mike Tomlin has been in office since 2007, his two predecessors Bill Cowher (1992 to 2006) and Chuck Noll (1969 to 1991) each left of their own free will by ending their careers. Tomlin is firmly in the saddle and will probably only leave when he thinks it’s right.
There are frequent changes in assistant coaches, but here too they behave very conservatively. Dismissals are extremely rare; as a rule, mcontracts expire and will only be replaced if dissatisfied.
This was also the expectation surrounding Matt Canada, who has been constantly criticized for years: The offensive has not delivered since 2021he his leadership poor performance, considered too easy, too predictable and so onit is not very helpful for your own players. But Canada continued to enjoy Tomlin’s trust, at least publicly. The 51-year-old’s contract would have expired after the current season, and everyone expected a separation afterwards.
Accordingly, the news hit like a bomb that the Pittsburgh Steelers Canada released on Tuesday – in the middle of the season. According to an investigation by the portal ESPN, it was the first dismissal of a head coach or coordinator in Pittsburgh during a season since 1941.
Nevertheless, the separation fits into the picture. There was a change in the general manager position in Pittsburgh last year, with Omar Khan taking over for his long-time manageren predecessor Kevin Colbert (who of course voluntarily retired). Under Khan’s sporting leadership, the Steelers have since become much more aggressive and willing to take risks, for example when it comes to signing players.
Canada’s dismissal now means that the current season is not yet overhooked. Why? The Steelers have six wins and four defeats and still have the best play-off chances. The defense is one of the best in the NFL, but needs help from the offense, which needs to score more points. To achieve this, the company’s decades-long approach to trainers has now been reconsidered and changed. Whether it works or whether the problems lie deeper remains to be seen.
