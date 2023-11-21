For a quarter of a century, ‘Hunter x Hunter’the praised work written and illustrated by Yoshihiro Togashi, has kept millions of followers in suspense. However, the popularity of the manga has been marred by the intermittent publication due to Togashi’s health, who has had to take frequent breaks, some of them lasting several years. The most recent chapter, number 400, was released in ‘Shonen Jump’ December 26, 2022and since then, the work has gone on an indefinite hiatus.

In the last 11 months, it seems that Togashi has been dedicated to creating new chapters of ‘Hunter x Hunter’, as he mentioned in an October 1 tweet in which he shared his creative process. Despite this, the return to serialization remains in a state of uncertainty, with no clear indications in this regard. In order to prevent the work from being left unfinished, Togashi has revealed in a recent interview four possible outcomes for ‘Hunter X Hunter’ in case he cannot finish it.

What did the author say about the ending of ‘Hunter x Hunter’?

According to Pewpiece in ‘X’, who has translated Togashi’s interview, the possible endings called A, B, C and D are mentioned. The author describes ending A as the one that should satisfy 50% of the readers and leave the rest dissatisfied. 25%, seeking to avoid excessive criticism of the work. Ending B would divide readers into 50% satisfied and 50% critical, while ending C, considered the most controversial, would leave only 10% of readers satisfied and 90% dissatisfied, since it would reflect personal vision. by Togashi.

The fourth and final ending, called D, is considered the “official” conclusion in case Togashi cannot finish the work. This ending features a scene near a lake, with the protagonist being a girl named Jin. In this alternate narrative, Jin manages to capture the “Lord of the Lake” and decides not to follow the path of a Hunter. The story culminates with a scene that conveys unity and peace on the island. Although this outcome has not been officially confirmed as the definitive closure of ‘Hunter X Hunter’.

