Amon-Ra St. Brown caught his sixth touchdown, equaling his record from last NFL season. The 24-year-old German-American scored points in the Detroit Lions’ 33:28 win against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. After his touchdown and extra point in the first quarter, the Lions were already leading 21-0, but still had to fend for their ninth win of the season against the Saints. Even at St. Brown things didn’t go well after the good start. Only two caught passes out of six throws in his direction were the negative value of his season.