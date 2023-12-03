This is NRC’s daily commentary. It contains opinions, interpretations and choices. They are written by a group of editors, selected by the editor-in-chief. In the comments, NRC shows where it stands for. Comments offer the reader a handle, an angle, they are ‘first aid’ for the news of the day.

“This story is not yet finished, this is just a beginning.” It was the conclusion that Ninie Susanti Tejowasono, one of the members of the Indonesian restitution commission, reached in NRC expressed after his visit to the exhibition that opened last week Repatriation, the return of silent witnesses of civilizations of the Archipelago. He assumed that “even more extensive exhibitions in the National Museum” can be expected in Jakarta.

That is not a strange assumption for anyone who considers that only 152 objects of the 478 works of art whose return was promised this summer were on display at this exhibition in the Indonesian capital. And there are even more requests from Indonesia; the collection of the Dutch researcher Eugène Dubois alone consists of around 40,000 objects. The Netherlands has an estimated total of 300,000 colonial objects in its national collection, which are managed by, among others, the National Museum of World Cultures, Museum Bronbeek and the Rijksmuseum.

A sequel to the ‘beginning’ is also the saber of the Javanese prince and independence fighter Diponegoro (1785-1855), recovered last week. Indonesia did not know this weapon existed; it was located in a bunker underground in the depot of the Bronbeek museum.

Last year, the Indonesian government asked for the reins of Diponegoro’s horse back, and in 2020 his kris, a ritual dagger, already went to the National Museum in Jakarta. Given the status that Diponegoro has in Indonesia, and the way in which the National Museum there presents its legacy, it is expected that Indonesia will also want to add this saber to its national collection.

Interesting detail: the weapon is partly Dutch-made, and Diponegoro probably lost the weapon on the battlefield. It is not chic to emphasize this, and it is also difficult to maintain that the Netherlands took the saber ‘honestly’ thanks to colonial violence.

It is more likely that reasoning will be based on empathy here. Germany is leading the way in returning the images from Benin in 2021. The United Kingdom, euphemistically put, is having more difficulty with it. This week, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak gave a good example of how not to start the conversation about restitution. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis once again broached the subject of the ‘Elgin Marbles’ (the Parthenon Frisians). Much to his chagrin, the Marbles are still in the British Museum in London.

Across the BBC he declared that the current situation is comparable to “cutting the Mona Lisa in half”. Sunak promptly canceled his planned meeting with Mitsotakis. The board of the British Museum, where many of the greatest treasures consist of looted art, wants to take a more open attitude when it comes to restitution. But for the time being, Sunak and his Conservative Party are finding their way.

Conservative parties often see a connection between owning art and national interests, and tend not to see the consequences of colonization as purely negative. Let this be a lesson for the Netherlands. Do not wait for a request from the Indonesian state to ask for Diponegoro’s saber back, but offer it on behalf of the Dutch state. This fits with the spirit of the times and an attitude where dealing with the past in a decent manner is more important than possessions.