The United States imposed visa sanctions against a number of citizens of Belarus for activities abroad “directed against dissidents.” This was announced by Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. TASS.

As the Secretary of State noted, the activities of the restricted persons against dissidents were carried out “outside of national jurisdiction.”

The United States condemns any such activity, including attempts to forcibly return Belarusian Olympic athlete Kristina Timanovskaya to the country during the Tokyo Summer Olympics last year. Anthony Blinken US Secretary of State

At the same time, the names of Belarusian citizens who fell under the sanctions are not in the text of the statement. According to RIA Newsthe State Department explained that, according to US law, visa records are “confidential,” so it is impossible to provide details that would indicate specific individuals subject to sanctions.

Condition for lifting sanctions

At the end of January, Blinken stated that Washington would not lift sanctions until it considered that “repressions” had stopped in Belarus and all “political prisoners” had been released. The Secretary of State noted that more than a thousand such prisoners are now being held in the country – Belarusians from all walks of life who were detained because they “were peacefully exercising their rights to freedom of speech and assembly.”

Blinken also recalled that since August 2020, the United States and its allies have imposed five blocks of sanctions against officials who support Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Irritated by success

According to Lukashenko himself, the West is annoyed by the successes of Belarus, which is why it resorts to “inadequate actions” against Minsk. However, despite the sanctions, the republic managed to achieve a lot, the head of state stressed.

See also Business cycle Inflation in the United States rose to as much as 7 percent We have done a lot on import substitution and export development. Although 20 years ago, not everyone understood and supported my approaches. And if we hadn’t realized then, what would we do with the so-called sanctions today? Alexander Lukashenko President of Belarus

Lukashenka also noted that now the situation is being complicated by “the covid pandemic, a new round of economic, political blackmail, whipping up military hysteria on the Belarusian borders.”

Charges due to Ryanair flight

In addition to claims due to “repressions” and “political prisoners,” Washington charges Minsk in connection with the landing of a Ryanair aircraft in May 2021, on board of which were blogger Roman Protasevich and his girlfriend, Russian citizen Sofia Sapieha. After the aircraft landed, they were arrested by the Belarusian special services.

Representatives of the American authorities accuse the head of Belaeronavigation Leonid Churo, his deputy Oleg Kazyuchits, as well as two Belarusian state security officers of conspiring to illegally change the route of the aircraft. The US Department of Justice said in a statement that the report of a bomb on board the aircraft was deliberately false. According to the department, the officials “conspired to use the false threat of a bomb on board to illegally reroute a passenger flight with American citizens in order to arrest a Belarusian dissident.”

According to Oleg Gaidukevich, Deputy Chairman of the Permanent Commission on International Affairs of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus, Washington’s accusations are unfair and outrageous. He noted that after the publication of the report of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), it became clear that Belarus was not to blame for what happened.

“Hysteria” at the borders

President Alexander Lukashenko spoke about the “injection of military hysteria” on the Belarusian border against the backdrop of accusations from the West and Kiev against Russia of allegedly preparing an attack on Ukraine in recent months. The US State Department believes that Moscow will have the opportunity to attack Ukraine from the north thanks to the upcoming joint exercises of Russia and Belarus “Allied Resolve – 2022”. We are talking about the planned test of the reaction forces of the Union State, which will last until February 20. As Lukashenka explained, the military will work out scenarios for confrontation with forces from Poland, the Baltic states and Ukraine.

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that Washington is concerned about the military exercises of Russia and Belarus. The diplomat noted that all this signals to Washington that Moscow is aggressive towards Kiev. According to White House press secretary Jen Psaki, these exercises are causing tensions and are aimed at escalating.

In turn, the State Department threatened Minsk with a quick and decisive response if the republic allowed its territory to be used for “an invasion. In such a situation, the State Department noted, NATO can build up forces in the countries of the alliance bordering Belarus.

Due to a possible escalation of tension around Ukraine, the US State Department ordered the removal of the families of its civil servants from Belarus and urged Americans not to travel to the republic. The press secretary of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry Anatoly Glaz, in response, said that nothing threatens foreign diplomats in the country, and Washington’s decision has a “purely politicized approach” and was taken with the aim of artificially escalating the situation and provoking hysteria.

Sanctions rating

It is noteworthy that, according to the Center for a New American Security (CNAS) in Washington, Belarus is ahead of Russia in terms of the number of entities and objects included in the sanctions list under the administration of US President Joe Biden. In 2021, 100 new targets from China, 96 from Belarus and 95 from Russia were added to the SDN (Specially Designated Nationals) sanctions list.

However, the CNAS report did not take into account sectoral sanctions (such as a ban on Americans from participating in Russian bonds), as well as the renewal of sanctions against nine Belarusian state-owned companies. In addition, the United States is discussing tough sanctions against Russia in the event of an invasion of Russian troops into the territory of Ukraine, so this list may be rearranged.