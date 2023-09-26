The former Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, registered this Monday as a candidate for Morena and his involvement in the candidacy for the City government of Mexico in 2024.

In your record, López-Gatell assured that his objective is to humanize Mexico Cityand that its proposal will be based on rights, social justice and humanism.

López-Gatell is a Mexican doctor and epidemiologist, in charge of the federal government for manage the COVID-19 pandemicso his aspiration has generated mixed comments.

“Tomorrow you will hear from us, we are going to present a very interesting, very comprehensive, very comprehensive proposal, based on rights, based on social justice and based on a humanist society,” he stated on his social networks. “Humanize the city, that is our project“.

Thus, he joins the list of candidates who have already registered their candidacy, among whom are the former Secretary of Citizen Security, Omar García Harfuchand the former mayor of Iztapalapa, Clara Brugada.

In the afternoon, the licensed deputy Gerardo Fernández Noroña spread on his social networks that although he will not compete for the coordination of the defense of the 4T committees in Mexico City, he feels well represented by López-Gatell and for Brugada.

“Dear colleague: we are united by the causes and the principles of the left identify us. Thank you for your words that honor me and motivate me to continue promoting them,” the former official responded.

On the opposition side, the mayor of Cuauhtémoc, Sandra Cuevas, announced that she will request a license for 16 days, starting on October 3, to seek the candidacy for the Head of Mexico City for the Broad Front for Mexico.

