It was 12 years of defeats for matthew stafford in the Detroit Lions, the team that selected him number 1 in the 2009 NFL Draft, after shining big with the University of Georgia.

However, his stay with Detroit was not good at all, since the team never surrounded him with the right pieces so that they could transcend, and many began to believe that Stafford would only be a first selection of the Draft that would go down in history as a fraud.

Stafford’s patience paid off more than a decade later, when he was traded to Los Angeles Rams, in 2021, and in his first season, he showed that his talent was always there, making the Californians leaders of the West division of the National Conference, with 12 wins and 5 losses.

just one more game

In his first year as a starter for the Rams, Stafford finished third in passing yards with 4,886, second in passing touchdowns with 41, seventh in completions with 404, and 11th in completion percentage with 67.2.

He made a luxury dumbbell with the wide receiver cooper kupp, who took the titles of leader in receptions with 145, receiving yards with 1,947, and scoring with 16.

Today, at the age of 33, Matthew Stafford is on the verge of greatness, a Super Bowl title, which could crown a career of solid work and effort, if he beats the Cincinnati Bengals on February 13, in the majestic SoFi Stadium, which, incidentally, is the home of the Rams.