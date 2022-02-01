That record left him with the fool hand. When Stephen Curry set himself the challenge at the beginning of the season, in which his team was doing a magnificent collective job, to break the best mark for three-pointers made in the regular phase of the NBA, one held by Ray Allen with 2,973, he began to power the anxiety at the time of selecting the shots. The best shooter in history also has confidence problems with triples and that is a sign that the game is alive and that he is just another human, yes, and as such it should be pointed out. And since then, and a month and a half has passed, he has dragged that bad streak even if it seems a lie. From two games before beating Allen, in which due to his abilities he would have already been able to do it, until now he climbed to 3.9 hits in 11.8 attempts per game on average from the perimeter, 33.1% that it’s just bad and not disastrous but it doesn’t do him any justice. The good thing about record players, like him, is that a bad period can also be removed with a record. In this case, on a personal level. He had never scored as many points in a last quarter, 21, as the ones he has endorsed tonight to the Rockets to complete a 40-point card. A couple of games ago we were talking about how his connection with Klay Thompson was fully recovered after his serious injuries, now the confirmation that his problem is solved is given, how could it be otherwise, by him.

Curry made four of his seven 3-pointers in that fourth quarter and drove in three near-straight plays against the Warriors. The Rockets were left unanswered, again, for an exhibition by Steph, it’s a refrain they know perfectly well at the Toyota Center, and they gave up by a score of 108-122.