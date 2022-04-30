The Emirates… and the path to sustainable development
Dr.. Issa Al-Amiri*
The UAE is building global partnerships, developing and consolidating them, in support of disadvantaged communities and serving the goals of sustainable development.
Countries in today’s world are racing to achieve sustainability in their economy by all available and possible means. Which is positive, of course, for countries that seek to achieve this goal in the interest of their peoples and societies. Here, we find that the United Arab Emirates is at the forefront of countries seeking to achieve sustainability in all aspects of life. It is undoubtedly an endeavor that will serve the interest of the UAE society and benefit the planet and its inhabitants as a whole. The UAE seeks sustainability on more than one level, which has been stated by its wise leadership on more than one occasion, stressing that sustainability is at the heart of the national development goals and on top of policies aimed at improving the quality of life in the country and making it better at all levels. This is fully consistent with the state’s directions and in line with its future vision. The makers of this trend do not lose sight of the importance of working to enhance the global development process and build a better future for future generations, which is clearly evident in all the steps taken by the UAE in this regard.
The second edition of the UAE National Voluntary Review Report was recently approved, which is a special report prepared by the countries of the world on its achievements and progress in achieving the sustainable development goals by monitoring its most important and recent achievements, programs and initiatives aimed at achieving sustainability. Within the same context of the vision of the UAE, we find that the country’s building of global partnerships and working to develop and consolidate them in order to help countries and support disadvantaged communities around the world is a supportive effort for the goals of sustainable development, including the eradication of hunger, the fight against poverty, and addressing epidemics and endemic diseases. and other development goals.
The report of the UAE’s second national voluntary review included these sustainable goals, which confirms the country’s keenness to be at the forefront of active contributors worldwide in launching initiatives to help societies achieve sustainable development goals. As one of the UN officials responsible for achieving sustainability in development pointed out, the sustainable development goals, before they are a global approach and an international agenda, are primarily a humanitarian mission to advance societies and enhance human life, who is the capital of development and the basis of its projects in all societies. There is no doubt that the country’s achievement of an advanced position in the field of sustainable development (first place in 97 competitive indicators related to the sustainable development goals) confirms its successes and achievements in this field.
* Kuwaiti writer
