New Orleans, United States.- The 2023-24 season of the National Football League (NFL) ended yesterday (Sunday) with the Kansas City Chiefs two-time championship at Super Bowl LVIII.

Patrick Mahomes commanded the Chiefs to win his fourth title Vince Lombardi and the third in the last five years with a 25-22 victory over San Francisco 49ers in the second final that is defined in extra time.

Subsequently, the National Football League (NFL) unveiled the emblem of the following Super Bowlnumber 59, which already has a date and venue to take place next year.

Super Bowl LIX of the 2024-25 season of the National Football League (NFL).

We know that it is too early to start making plans, however it is a good time to have the official day of Super Bowl number 59 among your reminders.

Super Bowl LIX will take place on Sunday, February 9, 2025 and the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans will be the stage that will host the championship game.

The New Orleans Saints stadium has a capacity for 83,000 fans and will be the eighth time it will host the Super Bowl, having done the same in the years: 1978, 1981, 1986, 1990, 1997, 2002 and 2013.

