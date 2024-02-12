Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/12/2024 – 20:05

The president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), paraded this Sunday, 11th, at Beija-Flor de Nilópolis, in Sapucaí. This year's samba school plot paid homage to Maceió, capital of Alagoas, the deputy's home state. The city council sponsored the school with R$8 million.

“Today, Maceió is being represented here in Sapucaí by the Beija-Flor storyline! This is a historic moment for our capital and the state of Alagoas”, wrote Lira, on social media.

Wearing a t-shirt from the Beija-Flor presidency, the president of the Chamber paraded alongside deputy Doutor Luizinho (RJ), leader of the PP in the Chamber and one of his main allies.

“With this investment, we strengthen the incentive for tourism, generating more income directly and indirectly for the people of Alagoas, in addition to showing our roots to the world”, added Lira, in a post on social media.

In the post, the president of the Chamber also thanked the mayor of Maceió, João Henrique Caldas (PL), the JHC, who is his ally. “Very proud of our land! Our energy is inexplicable,” he wrote.

Meeting with succession candidate in Salvador

Before parading in Sapucaí, in Rio de Janeiro, Lira was in Bahia to participate in the Salvador carnival at the invitation of deputy Elmar Nascimento (BA), leader of União Brasil in the Chamber.

Elmar is considered Lira's favorite to succeed him as president of the Chamber. The internal election that will renew the leadership of Congress will take place in February 2025, but the articulations are being made now.

In addition to Elmar, deputies Marcos Pereira (Republicanos-SP), vice-president of the Chamber, Antonio Brito (BA), leader of the PSD, and Isnaldo Bulhões (AL), leader of the MDB, are considered pre-candidates.

The PL has already indicated that it may launch its leader, Altineu Côrtes (RJ), and Luizinho, from the PP, is also remembered as a possible name for the dispute.

Lira met last Friday, the 9th, with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, after sending a series of messages to Palácio do Planalto about problems in political articulation.

According to the Political Broadcast (Group Estado's real-time news system), Lula promised direct dialogue with the president of the Chamber and defined that the Minister of the Civil House, Rui Costa, will be responsible for dialogue with the Legislature.

Lira broke with the minister of the Institutional Relations Secretariat, Alexandre Padilha, due to changes in rules for the release of resources for Health amendments. The minister of the department, Nísia Trindade, is an ally of Padilha.