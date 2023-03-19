At the introductory press conference on his new team, Las Vegas Raiders, Jimmy Garoplo assured that meeting again with Josh McRoberts was a reason to pick the Nevada team from the National Football League (NFL).

“Oh yeah. Actually, early on, one of my agents gave me the first equipment list. The Raiders were up to it. I know Josh, Dave (Ziegler), the [gerente general]. All of that played a role.“Garoppolo said, according to what was published by NFL.com.

5 days ago ‘Jimmy G’ signed a contract with the Raiders 3 years and 67.5 million dollars34 of them fully guaranteed, being the third team he will play for in his career.

golden opportunity

Jimmy Garoppolo was selected 62nd in the second round of the 2014 Draft for the New England Patriotswhere he was for 3 seasons as a substitute for the great Tom Bradyand under the orders of the legendary head coach, Bil Belichik, where he coincided with Josh McRoberts, who at that time was the offensive coordinator.

As Brady’s backup, Garoppolo had the opportunity to win Super Bowl rings, one in 2015 and the other in 2017, before signing with the San Francisco 49ers, where he spent 6 seasons, reaching the Super Bowl on one occasion, falling against the Kansas City Chiefs patrick mahomeyes, and remaining in the anteroom of another.

It was until 2021 where the beginning of the end of Garoppolo in the 49ers was announced, when the team selected in the third overall position of the Draft Trey Lanceand a year after Brock Purdy, the latter being Jimmy’s replacement last season after suffering a broken foot, who in turn was the replacement for Lance, who started as a starter, but due to a serious injury in just the second week was ruled out for the whole year.

Now Jimmy Garoppolo comes to a team that is trying to revamp its project with him as its starting quarterback, with a top-tier wide receiver as davante adamsunder the direction of a respected coach like Josh McRoberts, a project with which they must reach the postseason in the first place.

“For me, it starts because he’s so smart. He is very intelligent. He taught me the game of football basically in the NFL. But he also cares about the game. He cares about winning. You can really tell, just by talking to him, that winning is very important. I wouldn’t say that’s true about everyone in the NFL. When you get an opportunity like that, it’s hard to pass up.“Garoppolo said of McRoberts.