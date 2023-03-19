The officer of the group “West” Polovodov announced the failure of the rotation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kupyansk direction

Russian troops disrupted two rotations of units and the transfer of reserves of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) in the Kupyansk direction. About it RIA News Yevgeny Polovodov, officer of the press center of the West group, said.

According to him, the Russian military destroyed two Ukrainian infantry fighting vehicles on the eastern outskirts of Stelmakhivka with tank fire.

Earlier, retired Lieutenant Colonel of the People’s Militia of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR), Andrei Marochko, said that the Ukrainian military was mining the Kupyansk direction with American, as well as German and French mines. The unmarked ammunition, he added, is very similar to Soviet-made mines.

The special operation in Ukraine began on February 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin called it the main task of protecting the inhabitants of Donbass. On September 21, partial mobilization began in Russia – on October 28, its completion was announced.