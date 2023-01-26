Yesterday Wednesday the National Football League (NFL) revealed the 5 finalists to be named the Most valuable Player (MVP) of the 2022/2023 regular season, with all elements having strong numbers to consider.

The chosen ones were the field marshals: patrick mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, joe burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals, Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills, Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles, and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

Three of the aforementioned are also finalists to be named Offensive Player of the Year, Mahomes of the Chiefs, Jefferson of the Vikings, and Hurts of the Eagles, each having had a brilliant season.

Such an honor

In an interview for the Associated Press (AP), Jalen Hurts he was surprised when he was told he was an MVP finalist, even though he and his coach know that the main goal is still to win the Super Bowl.

“I did not know, I did not know it. I think it is a great honor. I really don’t have much to say about it. I’m speechless to be honestsaid Hurts, who is in his third season with Philadelphia.

Hurts, has all the numbers to be both MVP and Offensive Player of the Yearhaving recorded 3,701 yards per pass, 22 passes for touchdowns, with only 6 interceptions, with a 66.5 percent efficiency in completions, in addition to adding exceptional rushing records, recording 760 rushing yards, scoring 13 times per this way, being invaluable for the success of the Eagles, who achieved the first seed in the NFC with 14 wins and only 3 losses.

“I hope Jalen wins it. You want that for your players. He has had a great year. Those prizes are nice. I am very happy for Jalen. But obviously we have much more important things ahead of us than individual awards.Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said.

For now, the next step for Philadelphia will be to face the san francisco 49ers in the National Conference Championship Game, scheduled for Sunday, January 29 at 1:00 p.m. Pacific time, looking for his ticket to the Super Bowl.