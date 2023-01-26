Auto testThe Toyota Prius took five generations to evolve from ugly duckling to beautiful swan. The new model will be on sale soon, and it’s about time. Because the goldcrest of Toyota seemed to have lost a lot of its shine in recent years.

With more than 22 million units sold since 1997, the Prius has been the backbone of Toyota’s hybrid offering for nearly 30 years. The model became one of the mainstays of Toyota and one of the most successful cars ever of the Japanese brand.

At the time, it was a courageous decision by the naturally risk-averse brand to launch this model, because the competition did not see anything in a hybrid. Coupling two different engines would make cars unnecessarily complex, unreliable and expensive, and the extra weight of batteries and an extra engine would undoubtedly negate any fuel savings.

Toyota Prius © RV



But Toyota persevered and the Prius thus became the pioneer of hybrid technology. He was also born under a favorable star. Because despite its appearance of a wet washcloth, the Prius quickly became the darling of movie stars and climate activists. Movie stars such as Leonardo di Caprio and Cameron Diaz embraced the little anti-hero because of the car's environmentally friendly image. And in the years that followed, he also had the tide. Taxi drivers worldwide embraced the Prius because of its low fuel consumption and good build quality. Toyota had built the car extremely solidly, afraid that otherwise no one would buy the car with its complicated technology.

A lot of competition for the Prius – also in-house

Later on, tax incentives were added in quite a few places in the world, so that you could sometimes buy or lease a Prius for an apple and an egg. In short, it seemed as if the car had luck hanging on its ass. But with the last generation, which was introduced in 2016, the success story seemed to come to an end. Environmentally friendly drivers had now switched to fully electric cars, subsidies were being cut and the Prius was facing a lot of competition – not least in-house, from much more practical hybrid models like the Corolla and RAV4.

Toyota Prius © RV



Toyota engineers therefore wondered in desperation how to proceed. “We even doubted whether we should make the Prius a fully electric car,” says project leader Oya Satoki. “But we wanted to keep it affordable and that’s why we decided to make the car as economical as possible.”

Nice wedge shape

Something that, given the official consumption of 0.8 liters per 100 kilometers, has succeeded. But the men apparently remembered something else, because they could just turn the Prius into a nice car this time. And so the ridiculously small wheels disappeared, the car got a nice wedge shape with thick sides and they modernized the interior considerably.

It would be going too far to say that the innovations make the car desirable, but it cannot be denied that it has now definitely lost its goat wool socks image. Everything about the new model is actually better, except for the headroom. Because of the Cd value (minimum air resistance), the roof was lowered, so that people above 1.90 meters – both in the front and in the back – soon rub their crown against the roof. The new steering column also looks a bit large and comes far towards you, making the interior less spacious than its predecessor. And yet the new model is a relief compared to its predecessor, which was actually already equipped with an outdated interior in 2016.

Toyota Prius © RV



Driving is also more than a leap forward. Where the fourth generation had a noisy and booming chassis, felt heavy and had vague steering, the new model drives refined and light-footed. Especially in the corners, the handling has improved considerably. Despite the sport mode, this Toyota never becomes challenging, but it has become a pleasant driving car. There is also nothing to complain about in terms of power, because with an output of 223 hp and a sprint from 0-100 in 6.7 seconds, this hybrid is just as fast as a Porsche 911 from the eighties.

CVT box remained

What remained, and which Toyota did not want to get rid of for the sake of fuel consumption, is the CVT gearbox. This 'continuously variable transmission' ensures that the engine runs at a constant speed for as long as possible, which reduces fuel consumption. The downside is that – especially when you press the accelerator pedal deeper – you are confronted with a high-revving engine noise that may seem irritating to some. If you want to look on the bright side, you could say that this helps you forget about racing, which in turn has a positive effect on your fuel consumption. In addition, if you drive normally, the monotonous hum is barely audible.

The new Toyota Prius is also available with a sunroof for extra range. © Toyota



In Europe, the 1600 kilo Prius is now only available as a plug-in variant. A logical choice, given the large number of charging stations, especially in the Netherlands. In addition, consumers can already get plug-free hybrid drive technology in models such as the Corolla Cross or the CH-R. Toyota reports that the Prius plug-in can travel 69 kilometers on a full battery without the petrol engine having to come into action. That is 50 percent more than its predecessor. This means that the average commuter in the Netherlands can easily travel to and from his workplace. Moreover, it remains possible to opt for a roof equipped with solar panels, which, according to Toyota, can generate up to 8.7 kilometers of electricity per day.

The new Toyota Prius will be available from the summer, for prices reported to start around 50,000 euros.





