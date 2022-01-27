After months of speculating about the NFL quarterback’s future for the P.Pittsburgh Steelers, Ben Roethlisbergerhe himself has taken it upon himself to put an end to the rumours, announcing officially his retirement as a professional.

It was through a video posted on his official Twitter account, how the much-loved ‘Big Ben’ made it known that he had made the decision to withdraw from the sport he loves, and in which he competed at the highest level for 18 seasons wearing the Steelers uniform.

At 2 minutes 16 seconds long, the video shows some of the best moments of Roethlisberger’s career, and he can be seen sitting in an armchair with his wife and 3 children, thanking everyone who was part of his career.

Read more: Rob Gronkowski left doubts about his continuity with the Tampa Bay franchise

“I don’t know how to put into words what the game of football has meant, and what a blessing it has been. While I know, with confidence, that I have given my all to the game, I am overwhelmed with gratitude for all that it has given me. A boy from Findlay, Ohio, with NFL dreams, raised in Oxford, at the University of Miami, blessed with the honor of 18 seasons as a Pittsburgh Steeler, and a place to call home.”

Goodbye to a historical

At 39 years old, Ben Roethlisberger can boast of having won everything, from the Super Bowl, Pro Bowl selections, All Pro, but above all, having been part of a Pittsburgh team that always remained competitive with him at the helm, getting wins surprising, in addition to having won the affection of millions of fans.

“First and foremost, I must thank the Lord for the many blessings he has allowed me. To my wife Ashley, our children Benjamin, Bailee and Bodie, you uplift and inspire me, and give my life purpose,” he added.

The ‘Big Ben’ will always be one of the most iconic players that have represented the Steelers. Photo: AFP

Likewise, Roethlisberger took the time to thank his parents and sister, as well as his coaches, mike tomlin (current Steelers coach) and Bill Cowher (former Steelers coach), who gave him the opportunity to shine at the highest level.

“American football has been a gift, and I thank God for allowing me to play it, surrounding me with great people and protecting me until the end. With love and honor”, ​​said the ‘Big Ben’.

A great is leaving, a Pittsburgh legend, and one of the best quarterbacks in recent years, as well as one of the most beloved by Steelers fans.

Read more: Jimmy Garoppolo has recovered from the sprained shoulder, but his thumb is still injured

“The journey has been exciting, defined by relationships and fueled by the spirit of competition. But, the time has come to empty out my locker, hang up my shoes, and continue to be all that I can be to my wife and children. I am retiring from American football a truly grateful man,” Roethlisberger said.