One of the most important free agents still on the market, Tyrann Mathieuwas seen on the premises of the New Orleans Saintsso the photograph of the deep entering a club building louisiana.

While you might think he’s about to sign a contract with the Saints, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Mathieu is still weighing his options to sign with a team, and the reason he’s in New Orleans is to visit family and friends.

That said, Mathieu’s signing with the club sounds quite logical and possible, as he was born in New Orleans, and attended the Louisiana State University (LSU for its acronym in English).

reasons to spare

Likewise, joining the Saints would all but guarantee the 29-year-old defensive specialist’s starting job, as the club has suffered the free-agent losses of Marcus Williams, the retirement of Malcolm Jenkinsand although they added Marcus Maye, he is coming off an Achilles tendon injury, so the safety job is urgent in New Orleans.

This was the photograph shared by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Photo: Twitter Adam Schefter

Tyrann Mathieu spent the first 5 years of his career with the Arizona Cardinals, then played a year with the Houston Texans, before moving on to the Kansas City Chiefswhere he played the last 3 seasons, and where he won the superbowl in 2020.

In his career he has accumulated 3 selections to the first All Pro team and once to the second, 2 selections to the Pro Bowl, and chosen in the 2010 Team of the Decade.