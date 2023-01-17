With the wild card round having concluded, the divisional round matchups are already set, and for the first time since 1997, 3 teams from the same division will contest the divisional round of their conference in the NFL postseason, according to the site. league official.

It’s about the NFC East divisionwhich will have the representation of the Philadelphia Eaglesthe first seed in the NFC, the Dallas Cowboys who advanced after beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneersand the New York Giants, who surprised the Minnesota Vikings.

The last time this happened was when in 1997 the NFC Central saw the Green Bay PackersMinnesota Vikings, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers reach the divisional round, when the ‘Bucs’ were still part of it, until the rearrangement of divisions in the league in 2002, becoming part of the NFC South.

The posibilities

No matter the outcome, at least one team from the NFC East will be in the NFC Championship Game, and even 2 NFC East franchises could face each other in that game if the Dallas Cowboys defeat the san francisco 49ers in the divisional round next Sunday, January 22.

The other divisional key will be between the Philadelphia Eagles, first ranked in the NFC, facing the Giants, a matchup that will take place on Saturday, January 21.

According to NFL.com, the East division of the National Conference finished with a record of 43 wins, 23 losses and 2 draws, 5 victories than the second division with the most wins in the year, which was the AFC North, with 38. won