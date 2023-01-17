the senator Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil-MS) went viral on social networks this Tuesday (17.jan.2023) after saying that it is “on”. Internet users filled Twitter with jokes about the congresswoman’s marital status.

Soraya published the following sentence: “Warning to Brazilians: I’m on!”. the slang “being on” (from English, “online”) can be interpreted as being available for a new relationship.

After the repercussions, the senator had to clarify that she was still married and that, in fact, she understands the expression as “being active in the sense of work”.

Profile

Soraya Thronicke is 49 years old and is from Dourados (MS). She ran for political office for the 1st time in 2018, when she was elected senator for Mato Grosso do Sul. At the time, she was affiliated with the PSL (Social Liberal Party), today União Brasil. In October 2022, she finished the Planalto dispute in 5th place, with around 600,000 votes.

Recently, in an interview with Power360Thronicke stated that the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) was warned that he would not have 100% of his party’s votes in the National Congress.

“We [os congressistas do União Brasil] we will verify what is in accordance with our values ​​and our principles and from that we will deliberate, but this has already been communicated to the current government […]. I even think it’s quite democratic that the government accepted [o acordo para as nomeações dos ministérios] within these conditions“, declared the senator.

Watch the full interview (31min59s) recorded on Tuesday (10.jan.2023):