A painful new casualty has been added to the injured list for los angeles ramssince the star defensive tackle, Aaron Donaldwas ruled out of the NFL week 13 matchup against the seattle seahawkshis division rival, due to a sprained ankle.

NFL.com reporter Nick Shook broke the news that Rams head coach Sean McVay himself broke the news, with Donald coming knocked out of his joint in the Week 12 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

This will be the first game that Aaron Donald has missed in his entire 9-year career due to injury, since he has only missed 2 games in his career, both in 2017, one due to contractual issues in week 1, and in week 1. week 17 that he was given rest, according to NFL.com.

year to forget

It is worth mentioning that the Rams are the current reigning champions of the gridiron, after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals last February, to proclaim themselves Super Bowl champions for the first time in 21 years, and second in their history.

However, the season in which they were supposed to defend their crown, has been one to forget, being on a 5-game losing streak, being last in the Western Division of the National Conference with just 3 wins and 8 losses, without their star wide receiver, Cooper Kuppsince week 10 due to a high ankle sprain, for which he needed surgery and will miss 8 weeks, in addition to the fact that they recently did not have their starting quarterback, Matthew Staffordwho has already lost 2 weeks (10 and 12).

As for Donald, who is the engine of the Rams’ defense, he will be another very hard casualty for Sean McVay’s team, since he is a 3-time Defensive Player of the Year, 8-time Pro Bowl selection, and 7-time First-team All Pro, once the leader in sacks, Defensive Rookie of the Year, and one of the greatest defensive backs of all time.