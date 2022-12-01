Felipe Carreras, leader of the party in the Chamber, said that the name of the former governor of SP was “unanimous” in the party

The name of the former governor of São Paulo Márcio França was nominated by the PSB bench on Wednesday night (30.Nov.2022) to take over the Ministry of Cities in the government of the president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

The nomination was formalized by the party to Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), Lula’s deputy, at dinner at the foundation of the PSB, located in Lago Sul, an upscale neighborhood of the federal capital.

The dinner served as a get-together for the party to present the deputies elected in 2022. In addition to the presentations, those present also spoke about the PEC and France’s nomination for the ministry.

At the end of the dinner, party members told journalists that the name of the former governor of São Paulo was a “unanimity”🇧🇷 According to the congressmen, the nomination was applauded by all, including Alckmin.

Felipe Carrerasthe next leader of the party in the Chamber, said that the former governor of Maranhão, Flavio Dinocould also compose a ministry, but that France was the priority of the PSB.

“The priority name today if the PSB has a ministry is the name of Márcio França”declared Carreras.