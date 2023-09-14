The NFL announced the news that, starting in 2024, all of its 32 franchises will include an international player selected in the International Player Pathway (IPP) program on their practice squads.

This initiative aims to increase the opportunities for these athletes to have a place in the most prestigious league in American football.

The expansion of the practice squad for international players is a significant step in the NFL’s effort to build a path to the league for elite athletes around the world. Additionally, it seeks to create local connections with fans around the planet.

Peter O’Reilly, executive vice president of the NFL, expressed his excitement, stating: “Expanding the practice squad roster for international players will contribute to our goal of building a pathway to the NFL for elite global athletes; at the same time creating local connections with fans around the world.”

Starting next year, each franchise will expand its practice squad to 17 players, instead of the usual 16as long as one of them is a product of the IPP program.

Since 2017, the NFL established the International Player Pathway.

Troy Vincent, executive vice president of league operations, also highlighted the importance of this initiative by stating: “The game grows and improves with talent from around the world who will inspire the next generation in their home country. “This initiative paves the way for more international athletes to show that this sport has a place for everyone.”.

Since its establishment in 2017, the International Player Pathway (IPP) program has been instrumental in identifying and developing American football talent around the world and giving them the opportunity to join the NFL in the United States.

This year, four IPP players were assigned to teams in the Western division, which includes the Raiders, Chargers, Broncos and Chiefs, of the American Conference, while four others joined franchises in the North division, made up of the Packers, Lions, Bears and Vikings, from the National Conference.

Since the inception of this program, a total of 37 international players have signed with various NFL teams. Among the notables are the Chilean Sammis Reyes, of the Washington Commanders, who recently announced his retirement, as well as the Mexicans Isaac Alarcón, on the Cowboys practice squad, and Alfredo Gutiérrez, on the San Francisco practice squad 49ers.

