Editorial | Drug use rooms should be tried

In Finland, around 300 people die from drugs a year, and the average age of those who die is clearly lower than in most EU countries. The crisis needs to be solved in many ways, and experimenting with utility rooms could be one option.

Eon wednesday, duskunta held a referral discussion on the citizens’ initiative, which proposes controlled use rooms, or so-called use rooms, for those who use hard drugs.

The treatment coincides with a situation where there is a lot of talk about the deaths of drug users. Helsinki City Hall reminded last week that 57 people died from drugs in Helsinki in 2021. That was a fifth of all drug-related deaths in Finland that year, which were 287.

The dead are many, and they are young. In Finland, the average age of drug-related deaths is ten years lower than in several other EU countries. The fact that the Accident Investigation Center (Otkes), which is usually connected to the investigation of plane accidents and building fires, started a themed investigation into non-violent drug deaths of young people under the age of 25 under the Safety Investigation Act at the beginning of the year.

The government has also announced that reducing drug-related deaths among young people is an important goal for it, for which it says it has reserved additional funding. Social Security Minister Sanni Grahn-Laasonen (kok) has also said that she expects that Otkes’ study will bring important additional information when completed.

Ohowever, you can’t afford to mess around. Concrete actions are needed, and they are needed now. Drug use rooms are a concrete means, but they are not included in the current government’s program. Wednesday’s referral debate also reminded us that many representatives of the governing parties are against utility rooms. For many of them, the use rooms would be a message that drug use is acceptable.

Moralizing doesn’t help. Drug deaths happen more slowly, but they kill people just like fires or plane crashes. The decision-makers or the authorities could not watch from the sidelines the major accident taking place, and they must not watch drug-related deaths from the sidelines. Utility rooms alone won’t solve the problem, but they can help. That’s why you should try them.

