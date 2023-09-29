Green Bay, United States.- The Detroit Lions roared loudly in the Lambeau Field of the Green Bay Packers today to be leaders of the Northern Division of the National Conference with three victories and one defeat, after winning the Thursday Night Football (TNF) of Week 4 of the NFL.

Despite being at a disadvantage with the field goal of Anders Carlsonthe cats scored again and again in the first half to go to halftime with a spectacular lead of 24 points and an interception to Jordan Lovewhich would later suffer a second upon returning from halftime.

Green Bay wanted to act as soon as possible at home by preventing units during the third story from Detroit Lions. The locals added eight with the reception of Christian Watson on diagonals and two-point conversion.

Lions beat Green Bay

Instagram detroitlionsnfl

Within the last fifteen minutes, the cheeseheads excited their fans by closing the gap with the personal play of the ‘Quarterback’ Jordan Lovehowever the conversion attempt failed this time like the rest of the plans. Green Bay to try to turn the score around. 20-34 official.

Detroit new leader of the North Division

Twitter Lions Detroit

Detroit Lions unseat the first position Green Bay Packers with a winning record of 3-1. Meanwhile, those in yellow helmets suffered their second setback to have to find themselves in second place with a 2-2 record.

For Week 5 the feline franchise will receive the Carolina Panthers in Ford Field. For your part Green Bay will travel to Las Vegas to measure up to Raiders in it Allegiant Stadiumvenue for the next superbowl which will take place on February 14, 2024.

Haven’t you checked out Amazon? Look at THIS LINK their best products.