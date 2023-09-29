Russian military received cash certificates for destroying a Leopard tank

Servicemen of the 1st Guards Tank Army of the Western Military District received certificates for payment of one million rubles for the destruction of a German Leopard tank in a battle in the Kupyansk direction in the special operation zone. The Russian Ministry of Defense reports this in its Telegram-channel.

The department published a video rewarding the fighters. The footage shows a military man holding a certificate. “At the forefront in the zone of the special military operation, the command of the West group of troops awarded the serviceman who destroyed the Leopard tank on the battlefield a certificate for the payment of funds,” the message says.

It is noted that the military personnel of the 1st Guards Tank Army of the Western Military District were represented by the commander of the D-30 gun with the call sign Stepa and the head of the UAV crew with the call sign Hamlet.

On June 14, singers Grigory Leps and Nikolai Baskov offered to pay one million rubles to anyone who would disable a tank of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). The artists spoke about plans to use their personal funds to financially help the Russian military during a party of the Russian Media Group as part of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). TV presenter Yulia Baranovskaya and leader of the group “Zemlyane” Vladimir Kiselev also joined the singers’ initiative.

Later, Leps paid a Russian fighter a million rubles for a damaged German Leopard tank.

Kremlin official representative and press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that the head of state has a “very, very positive” attitude towards such an initiative.