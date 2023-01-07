With only one week left in the regular season of the National Football League (NFL), the 18th, the san francisco 49ers will look to close out with a tenth straight win when they meet the Arizona Cardinals, and thus aspire to be able to finish as leaders of the National Conference.

At the moment, the 49ers of kyle shanahan They have their NFC West title locked up, but a win over the Cardinals, and a Philadelphia Eagles loss to the New York Giants, can still catapult them into the NFC’s No. 1 seed.

That’s why San Francisco’s rookie quarterback, brock purdyhe must continue with his great production at the helm of the 49ers, leading the sixth best offense in the league, while Nick Bosa will lead what has been the best defense of the entire year.

Safe prize?

Many pundits have 49ers star tight end Nick Bosa as a clear favorite for the award for Defensive Player of the Yearand to be honest, it’s hard to disagree with his opinion.

Bosa, 25, in his fourth year in the league, leads the NFL in sacks with 17.5, and although in Week 17 he didn’t manage even one, he did have 10 quarterback pressures, in addition to making the pressure on Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham that led to the game-winning interception for San Francisco.

As if that weren’t enough, in addition to leading the NFL in sacks, he’s also the leader in quarterback rushes with 88, as well as quarterback hits, so the award is pretty much on his side, being the successor to T. J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelerswho was the winner of the previous course.