Comet C/2022 E3 ZTF will make its closest passages to both the Earth and the Sun in the coming weeks and on one of these dates it will be clearly visible from our planet.

The comet was first discovered in March 2022 by astronomers at the Zwicky Transient Facilitypart of the California Institute of Technology’s Palomar Observatory, when it was 643 million kilometers (399 million miles) from the sun, just inside the orbit of Jupiter, and since then, comet C/2022 E3 ZTF it has come very close to both the Sun and the Earth.

At 04:00 GMT on 13 January (11:00 PM EST Jan. 12), the comet will make its closest pass to the sun, known as perihelion. During this time, sky watchers may be able to observe the comet with the naked eye, if conditions are right, and you should be able to find it with binoculars or a telescope.

Even if you don’t have the right conditions or optics to spot comet C/2022 E3 ZTF, you can watch a free live webcast courtesy of the Virtual Telescope Project through its website or its YouTube channel, both reachable respectively from this link and from this other.

What we know about comet C/2022 E3 ZTF

Comet C/2022 E3 ZTF it has an orbital period of 50,000 yearswhich means that it has not come close to Earth since the Upper Paleolithicthe time of the very first Homo sapiens and Neanderthals.

Not only has the comet not been visited in a while, but this one it might even be the last time he comes to meet usthis is because its orbit is not closed, which means that it does not return to the same angular position in which it started.

Due to its highly parabolic orbit, C/2022 E3 ZTF will re-enter deep space after making its closest pass to Earth, possibly never to return. Jessica Lee, astronomer of the Royal Greenwich Observatorytold Newsweek that:

“Predictions suggest this comet’s orbit is so eccentric that it’s no longer in orbit, so it won’t be returning at all and will just keep going.”

Several astrophotographers from around the world have already captured stunning images of the comet as it hurtles through the solar system, and its coma, the cloud of gas and debris that surrounds the comet’s nucleus, has a distinctive green color in the photographs due to its chemical composition ; the green color suggests the presence of diatomic carbon, or dicarbons, molecules with two carbon atoms bonded together.

Comet C/2022 E3 ZTF it should be visible throughout the month, not just at perihelion on January 12however after this close approach to the sun, the comet will pass within 42 million km (26 million miles) of Earth on February 2.

Comet C/2022 E3 ZTF presents an excellent sky-gazing opportunity for sky-watchers of all skill levels. If you don’t have the equipment you need (or want!), be sure to check out our guides for the best binoculars and best telescopes for viewing comet or other objects of interest in the sky.

