The Pittsburgh Steelers celebrated a 13-10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. In minus 13 degrees Celsius – the Steelers’ coldest home game since 1989 – wide receiver George Pickens scored the decisive points to victory after a 14-yard pass from quarterback Kenny Pickett 46 seconds before the end. The Steelers dedicated the success to their former star Franco Harris, who died on Wednesday at the age of 72. “It felt like he was with us tonight,” Pickett said. The running back won four Super Bowls with the Steelers and was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 1990. He should actually be honored personally at the game. His number 32 should no longer be assigned.