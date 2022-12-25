The traditional year-end survey is back. Five nominees, the jury… it’s you, the readers
Referendum Gazzetta: here are the five candidates for the Teams 2022 category. And you, the readers, will vote for the queen.
Messi and his companions took the title in Qatar by beating France in the final
The Blancos led by Ancelotti won the Champions League, European Super Cup and Liga
De Giorgi’s Azzurri triumphed in Poland, becoming world champions
Drivers’ world champion with Pecco Bagnaia, and constructors
Star Steph Curry’s California team won the NBA ring
December 25, 2022 (change December 25, 2022 | 10:30)
